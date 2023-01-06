Sixth accused arrested in Delhi woman dragging case

PTI

New Delhi, January 6

Delhi Police has arrested another person in the Kanjhawala case in which a woman was dragged for 12 kilometres by a car that hit her scooter, officials said on Friday.

The police have identified the accused -- the sixth person to be arrested in the case -- as Ashutosh.

"In (the) Sultanpuri case, sixth accused Ashutosh has been arrested who had given false information to the police. Further investigation is on," Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda said.

The five accused arrested earlier allegedly borrowed the car under which the woman was dragged from Ashutosh.

On Thursday, the police said they were looking for two suspects who were allegedly involved in shielding the five accused who dragged the woman under their car.

Earlier, the police had arrested Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26) and Manoj Mittal in the case.

After going through CCTV footage and call detail records, the police zeroed in on two more suspects -- Ashutosh and Ankush Khanna -- and said they were involved in shielding the accused.

Ankush is the brother of accused Amit Khanna.

Amit Khanna does not have a driving licence and after he informed Ankush about the accident, the latter allegedly convinced Deepak, a Gramin Seva driver, to tell the police that he was behind the wheel at the time of the accident.

A 20-year-old woman was killed in the early hours of New Year after her scooter was hit by the car which dragged her for 12 kilometres from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala.