Delhi Police nab ‘sextortionists’ trying to reel in Union Minister

New Delhi, July 26
Delhi Police have arrested two men from Rajasthan for allegedly making a sextortion call to a Union Minister, an officer said on Wednesday.
According to police, the minister had in June received a video call on WhatsApp and the moment he picked it a porn video started playing. He disconnected.
The minister later received a call with the person on the other side threatening to release his video clip on social media.
The accused, Mohammad Wakeel and Mohammad Sahib, were arrested in July, and the complaint was made in June, police said.
The Crime Branch unit of the Delhi Police, which is investigating the matter, is making efforts to arrest other people involved in the scam, said the officer.
