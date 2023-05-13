Delhi Police record WFI chief, asst secy’s statement

New Delhi, May 12
The Delhi Police have reportedly recorded the statement of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in connection with the allegations of sexual harassment levelled by female wrestlers against him.
The police have also recorded the statement of the WFI’s assistant secretary Vinod Tomar. During the questioning, Bhushan reportedly claimed he was being falsely implicated.
The police have constituted a special investigation team to probe the allegations. This was disclosed in a status report submitted by the police in a special court.
