 Delhi Police take woman wrestler to WFI chief Brij Bhushan's office in national capital as part of probe : The Tribune India

Delhi Police take woman wrestler to WFI chief Brij Bhushan's office in national capital as part of probe

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur had assured protesting wrestlers that a charge sheet will be filed in the case by June 15 after which the grapplers suspended their protest

Delhi Police take woman wrestler to WFI chief Brij Bhushan's office in national capital as part of probe

Photo for representational purpose only.



PTI

New Delhi, June 9

Stepping up its probe into sexual harassment allegations against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, the Delhi Police on Friday took a woman wrestler to his office here to recreate the sequence of events that led to the alleged crime.

It may be mentioned that Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s official residence houses the office of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur had assured the protesting wrestlers that a charge sheet will be filed in the case by June 15 after which the grapplers suspended their protest.

A Delhi Police official said the wrestler, accompanied by women police personnel, was taken to the WFI office at 1.30 pm. “They were there for half an hour. They asked her to recreate the scene and recall the places where she faced harassment,” the police official said.

Hours after the police left the place, wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who was among those leading the protest, took to Twitter to express her disappointment at media reports that claimed that the wrestlers had reached the WFI office for compromise.

“This is the power of Brij Bhushan. He is harassing women wrestlers by using his muscle power, political power and running false narratives, and his arrest is necessary. If the police arrests him instead of breaking us, there is hope of justice, otherwise not.” “Women wrestlers had gone to the crime scene for police investigation, but it was flashed in the media that they had gone for a compromise,” she tweeted in Hindi.

Bajrang Punia, another protesting wrestler, also posted similar tweets.

The Delhi Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sexual harassment allegations against the outgoing WFI president and BJP MP Singh is likely to submit in the court its investigation report in the two cases registered against him by next week, officials said on Wednesday.

As part of its investigation, the SIT has questioned more than 180 people, the Delhi Police officials said.

Top wrestlers of the country, including Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat and Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, have been protesting against Singh and demanding his arrest for allegedly sexually harassing female grapplers.

The protesting wrestlers on Wednesday met Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and agreed to suspend their agitation till June 15 after he assured them that a charge sheet against Singh will be filed by then and WFI elections will be held by the end of the month.

#anurag thakur

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Filed false sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan: Minor wrestler's father

2
Punjab

Sukhbir Badal appeals to leaders who left SAD to rejoin, says he is ready to apologise if he was at fault

3
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

4
Punjab

Kejriwal wanted Navjot Sidhu to lead Punjab, claims Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur

5
Haryana

4 independent Haryana MLAs meet BJP's Biplab Deb amid rumblings in coalition govt

6
Nation

'Not good for ties': India on Indira killing float in Canada

7
Nation

Arrest only if court warrants: Anurag Thakur on WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's case

8
Nation

NMC approves 50 medical colleges

9
Punjab

ED attaches assets worth Rs 1.32 crore of ex-Punjab Police inspector Inderjit Singh in money laundering case

10
Nation The Tribune Exclusive

Amid border row, Ladakh infra to gain heft with new strategic road to Depsang, DBO

Don't Miss

View All
Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

Top News

Live-in partner’s murder: Police say they were married; accused claims she committed suicide

Live-in partner’s murder: Police say they were married; accused claims she committed suicide

Sane also allegedly told interrogators that he was HIV-posit...

3 dead, many feared trapped in illegal coal mine collapse near Dhanbad

3 dead, many feared trapped in illegal coal mine collapse near Dhanbad

Many local villagers were engaged in illegal mining when the...

CBI forms SIT to probe Manipur violence, takes over probe

CBI forms SIT to probe Manipur violence cases, re-registers six FIRs referred by state

A DIG-rank officer to probe six Manipur violence cases refer...

Delhi Police take woman wrestler to WFI chief Brij Bhushan's office in national capital as part of probe

Delhi Police take woman wrestler to WFI chief Brij Bhushan's office in national capital as part of probe

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur had assured protesting wrestle...

Embarrassed to be associated with these textbooks: Advisors ask NCERT to drop their names

Embarrassed to be associated with these textbooks: Advisors ask NCERT to drop their names

Said the rationalisation exercise has ‘mutilated’ the books ...


Cities

View All

BSF seizes 5 kg drugs dropped by drone in Amritsar sector

BSF seizes 5 kg drugs dropped by drone in Amritsar sector

Family holds protest over 2-yr-old’s death in hospital

Amritsar Central Jail gets new phone call blocking system

SGPC objects to scene in Sunny Deol's movie Gadar-2

Amritsar: Poor returns, veggie growers seek MSP

Two snatch gold chain from Bathinda woman at gunpoint

Two snatch gold chain from Bathinda woman at gunpoint

Union Health Minister Mandaviya inaugurates 2 CGHS centres in Panchkula, Chandigarh

Union Health Minister Mandaviya inaugurates 2 CGHS centres in Panchkula, Chandigarh

Chandigarh to get 65 key projects worth Rs 669 cr by Oct-end

Chandigarh : 10 heritage items sold for Rs 79.16 lakh in US

Civic body begins cleaning of drains, road gullies in Mohali

Stone of works in Sarangpur laid

Youth stabbed multiple times in Delhi's Nand Nagri, video goes viral

Youth stabbed multiple times in Delhi's Nand Nagri, video goes viral

Kejriwal heckled by supporters of BJP at Indraprastha university

No offence of hate speech made out against wrestlers: Delhi Police tell court

Panel soon for maintaining green belts

Student kidnapped, thrashed by extortionists

Call for bandh over use of force against Dalits

Call for bandh over use of force against Dalits

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

One arrested with 500 grams of opium

Chabbewal defends Bajwa amid row over ‘anti-Dalit’ remarks on Ugoke

Four held with 1.5-kg heroin, drug money

Punjab govt to constitute Sadak Suraksha Force to minimise vehicular accident deaths

Punjab govt to constitute Sadak Suraksha Force to minimise vehicular accident deaths

Explosion near court complex, 1 injured; cops rule out foul play

Rs 3,394-cr water supply project back on track

Committee directs authorities to complete work by March 31

Ludhiana: Centre’s MSP hike a joke, says BKU

Work at PSPCL office in Patiala suspended as farmers’ protest continues for second day

Work at PSPCL office in Patiala suspended as farmers' protest continues for second day

‘Disgruntled’ leaders to skip rally to mark BJP’s 9 years at Centre

Pbi varsity faculty member inducted into NAAC panel

300 youths appear for interview in job fair

Union protests in front of powercom office