Delhi, Punjab 'divert' welfare funds, get notice

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, May 19

The Union Government has issued notices to the Punjab and Delhi Governments, where the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is in power, for allegedly spending welfare funds meant for construction workers on in-kind benefits in violation of the rules.

The Directorate General Labour Welfare, Ministry of Labour & Employment, which served the notices, suggested the use of funds only as per directions issued by it following the Supreme Court orders.

Sources said the Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare (BOCW) Board of Delhi had announced various “non-welfare” schemes for construction workers to be implemented over the next one year.

The Delhi Labour Minister, who is also ex-officio vice-chairman of the board, had ordered to spend Rs 1,000 crore on in-kind items such as toolkits, transit hostels, group insurance and free bus travel. The Centre’s orders, issued to various state welfare boards in 2021, clearly state such funds cannot be spent on in-kind benefits.

Subhash Bhatnagar, coordinator, National Campaign Committee for Central Legislation on Construction Labour, who had filed a complaint with the Centre, said, “In clear violation of the norms, the Delhi BOCW Board is all set to spend over Rs 1,000 crore on in-kind benefit to workers before the General Election.”