Delhi rally held to re-launch Rahul, mocks BJP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 4

Mocking the Congress rally against price rise, the ruling BJP today said that it was “Rahul Gandhi re-launch 4.0” as no other leader in the grand old party wanted to head it.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, BJP’s national spokesperson and Lok Sabha member Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said the real purpose of the Congress rally is to save the Gandhi family and re-launch the family scion Rahul Gandhi.

“This rally is meant to save the family and not to protest against price rise. And to re-launch Rahul Gandhi, who has been launched several times in politics. This rally is ‘Rahul Gandhi re-launch 4.0’, as no one wants to lead the Congress,” Rathore said, adding that the Opposition party “has lost 90 per cent of the elections since 2014”.

The BJP MP said, “In UP elections, its deposits were forfeited on more than 90 per cent of the seats.” He further said that the Congress was oblivious of the ground realities and “has no vision, no policy and no leadership”.