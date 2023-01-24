Delhi rerun in Surat: Man killed after car hits his mortorcycle and drags him for 12 km

PTI

Surat, January 24

A 24-year-old man riding a motorcycle was killed after he was knocked down by a car and dragged for around 12 km after getting stuck under the four-wheeler in Surat district of Gujarat, an incident which revived the memories of the Delhi road accident wherein a young woman had similarly lost her life.

The hit-and-run accident occurred on the night of January 18 on the Kadodara-Bardoli road when the victim, later identified as Sagar Patil, was riding the bike while his wife was in the back seat, a police officer said on Tuesday.

A citizen recorded the video of the speeding car on his mobile phone which helped the police in identifying the vehicle, he said, adding the driver of the car will be arrested soon.

“The victim Sagar Patil was riding a motorcycle with his wife Ashviniben sitting pillion on the night of last Wednesday when a speeding car hit the two-wheeler but the driver didn’t stop and kept driving. The woman fell. She was rushed to a hospital but Patil was not found at the spot,” said Surat (Rural) superintendent of police Hitesh Joysar.

“At late night (hours after the incident), a body was found in an area located around 12 km from the spot of the accident under the limits of the Kamrej police station. The body was of Patil. Prima facie, he was killed after getting stuck under the car and dragged on the road,” he said.

The police officer said a citizen sent him a video clip which helped in getting the details of the car and detecting the crime.

“The accused will be arrested soon,” he said.

A 20-year-old woman was killed after her scooter was hit by a car, and her body was dragged for 12 km under the four-wheeler and was found by a road in the Kanjhawala area of Delhi on January 1, police had said.