Delhi riots: HC notice to police on Fatima's plea

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Delhi Police on an appeal filed by student activist Gulfisha Fatima challenging refusal of bail in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case. tns
Uttar Pradesh DGP sacked for ‘neglecting work’
Lucknow: UP DGP Mukul Goel was on Wednesday removed from his post for neglecting work, an official statement said. He has been made the DG of Civil Defence Department, it said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Tibet Airlines’ plane in China veers off runway, catches fire; over 40 injured
All 113 passengers and nine crew members aboard the flight f...
No refuge to Rajapaksas, won't intervene in Sri Lankan politics: India
Central Bank Governor threatens to quit if stability not res...
Wheat production down, procurement less; Atta/bread/biscuits prices soar
Experts urge the government to be cautious on wheat export, ...
73 per cent first-time MLAs in Punjab to be given training in nuances of Assembly’s working
The training will be imparted for two days by a team of expe...
Pilot down, passenger takes over with ‘no idea how to fly’
The passenger-turned-pilot makes a safe landing