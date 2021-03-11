Delhi riots: HC notice to police on Fatima's plea

PTI

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Delhi Police on an appeal filed by student activist Gulfisha Fatima challenging refusal of bail in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case. tns

Uttar Pradesh DGP sacked for ‘neglecting work’

Lucknow: UP DGP Mukul Goel was on Wednesday removed from his post for neglecting work, an official statement said. He has been made the DG of Civil Defence Department, it said.