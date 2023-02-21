Delhi riots: SC won't interfere with framing of PMLA charges

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 20

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to interfere with the framing of money laundering charges against former AAP leader Tahir Hussain in connection with the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

“The case is at the stage of framing of charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Therefore, we do not see reasons to interfere at this stage. It is made clear that the (trial) court will follow the law laid down by this court,” a Bench led by Justice V Ramasubramanian said.

On behalf of Hussain, senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy questioned the high court’s order on the ground that it only “extracted the complaint” and “relied on it simplicitor” without any independent analysis.