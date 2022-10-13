Delhi sees season’s 1st foggy morning

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 12

Following three days of rainfall and a dip in the minimum temperature, Delhi witnessed the season’s first fog on Wednesday morning, lowering visibility to 350 metres in some parts of the Capital.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 20.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal. The maximum temperature, as per the IMD, saw an “appreciable rise” and was recorded at 30 degrees Celsius.

Visibility at the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi’s primary weather station, dropped to 600 metres and the Palam weather station to 350 metres at 8.30 am on Wednesday morning. It improved to 2,100 metres at Palam by 9 am and at Safdarjung by 10 am.

The Capital’s air quality index (AQI) on Wednesday stood at 128, which falls in the “moderate” category. The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi said, “The air quality is likely to deteriorate but remain in the moderate to poor category on October 14 and poor category on October 15.”