With 131 votes in favour, Rajya Sabha passes Delhi services Bill

BJP, allies get a boost with BJD and YSRCP supporting the Bill | Opposition manages only 102 votes less than what it anticipated

Members during the debate on the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, on Monday, August 7, 2023. PTI



New Delhi, August 7

The Delhi services bill was passed in Rajya Sabha on Monday with 131 MPs voting in its favour and helping the government complete the parliamentary procedure for the proposed legislation that saw the opposition parties join ranks.

The BJP and its allies got a boost as the BJD and the YSRCP, with nine MPs each, supported the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

On the other hand, the opposition, which brought a wheelchair-bound former prime minister Manmohan Singh and an ailing Sibhu Soren to the House to shore up its numbers, could manage only 102 votes against the Bill.

During the division of votes on the passage of the Bill, the opposition got less votes than the anticipated 108 votes and the ruling alliance got the support of more than the expected 128-129 MPs.

Rajya Sabha has a current strength of 238 and there are seven vacancies.

Replying to a six-hour emotionally charged debate in the House, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the urgency of first bringing an ordinance and now the Bill was to stop Delhi’s ruling AAP from transferring officials connected to the probe into the Rs 2,000-crore liquor “scam”.

The BJP is in power in several states and does not need to usurp power in Delhi, he said responding to a charge that has been repeatedly levelled by the opposition.

The minister claimed the Bill does not violate the Supreme Court judgement in any manner and it seeks to provide efficient and corruption-free governance and protect rights of citizens of the national capital.

The Supreme Court had on May 11 ruled that the elected government of Delhi has control over services in the national capital, excluding the matters relating to public order, police and land.

On May 19, the Centre promulgated the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023 to create an authority for the transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi.

The Bill, which will replace the ordinance, will now go to the President for her assent before it becomes a law.

“We have not brought this Bill to grab power for the Centre. The Delhi government is trying to encroach on the Centre’s powers and the Bill has been brought to legally stop them from doing so,” Shah said.

“We had to bring this Bill as lawlessness had crept into Delhi’s governance,” he said.

Shah also attacked the Congress saying it was opposing a constitutional amendment it had brought earlier only to appease its alliance partners for political reasons.

On the charge of the Bill being undemocratic, the home minister hit out at the Congress saying it has no right to lecture on democracy as it had taken away the rights of the common people by imposing the Emergency during which over 3 lakh opposition leaders were jailed.

The Bill was passed after motions to send the proposed legislation to a select committee of the House, as well as amendments proposed by opposition members, were rejected by voice vote.

“The motion is adopted and the Bill is passed,” announced Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh after announcing the result of the division of votes sought by opposition members.

Soon after, BJP MPs chanted “Modi, Modi” and thumped desks.

There was a controversy over one of the motions moved by AAP MP Raghav Chadha with at least four MPs, including Sasmit Patra of BJD and M Thambidurai of AIADMK, complaining that their names were included in the proposed select committee on the Delhi services bill without their consent.

Shah said the inclusion of their names without consent was a fraud with Parliament and needs to be probed.

On this, Singh said the issue will be probed but did not give the details immediately.

Shah earlier said Delhi did not have full powers of a state and anyone seeking to govern it should consider that.

“If you contest the election in Delhi, just keep in mind that it is not a state but a union territory. If you dream to become the prime minister, then you will have to contest the MP (parliamentary) elections and cannot fulfil your dream by contesting the MLA (assembly) elections in a union territory,” he said.

“They have to change their mindset,” he said, adding those contesting Delhi polls should realise that they have limited powers.

“The AAP wants to enjoy the powers of a complete state and this is why they are opposing the bill. But no one can solve this problem of theirs.

“We don’t need power because the people of India have already blessed us with that. We have brought this amendment to prevent encroachment of power,” Shah said, adding that “using good words does not change the reality that anarchy is being spread”. 

21:37 07 Aug
Opposition's motion to send Delhi services bill to select committee rejected by voice vote

Rajya Sabha rejects by voice vote opposition's motion to send Delhi services bill to select committee of House.
21:31 07 Aug
Ready for discussion on Manipur issue, opposition running away: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah says ready for discussion on Manipur issue on August 11, opposition running away.
21:20 07 Aug
Narendra Modi will again become PM in 2024: Amit Shah

It won't matter even if more parties join INDIA bloc, Narendra Modi will again become PM in 2024: Amit Shah's swipe at opposition. 
21:17 07 Aug
'Opposition parties are opposing bill to save their alliance'

Opposition parties are opposing Delhi services bill only to save their alliance: Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha.
21:16 07 Aug
Amit Shah takes swipe at Congress

Amit Shah takes swipe at Congress, saying AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal will quit opposition bloc INDIA once Delhi services bill is passed.
21:14 07 Aug
'Delhi services bill brought as AAP govt does not adhere to rules'

In Rajya Sabha, Home Minister Amit Shah says Delhi services bill brought as AAP govt does not adhere to rules.
21:13 07 Aug
AAP govt doesn't convene Delhi cabinet meeting regularly: Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha

AAP govt doesn't convene Delhi cabinet meeting regularly, held only 6 in 2022, including 3 on budget, and only 2 in 2023 so far: Amit Shah. 
21:12 07 Aug
AAP govt ordered transfers in vigilance dept as it was probing scams: Shah

After SC ruling, AAP govt ordered immediate transfers in vigilance dept as it was probing scams, including in CM house renovation: Amit Shah.
21:11 07 Aug
Amit Shah target AAP govt

AAP govt in Delhi transferred officers in vigilance dept as liquor scam files were with it: Amit Shah during services bill debate in RS.
21:10 07 Aug
'Delhi services bill aimed at effective, corruption-free governance'

Delhi services bill aimed at effective, corruption-free governance in national capital: Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha. 
21:09 07 Aug
'Bill brought not to usurp powers of Delhi govt'

Delhi services bill brought not to usurp powers of Delhi govt, but to stop encroachment on Centre's right by it: Amit Shah
21:08 07 Aug
'Congress govt amended Constitution'

Amit Shah says Congress govt amended Constitution giving Parliament powers to frame laws for Delhi on all subjects, including services
21:07 07 Aug
Shah hits out at Congress

Congress opposing Delhi services bill only to appease Aam Aadmi Party, says Home Minister
21:06 07 Aug
Amit Shah speaks in Rajya Sabha

Delhi services bill has not been brought to impose emergency or take away rights of people: Amit Shah
21:05 07 Aug
'Bill to safeguard rights of people of Delhi'

We have brought services bill to safeguard rights of people of Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha

