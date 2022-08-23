Delhi: Samyukt Kisan Morcha boycotts MSP committee meeting

Samyukt Kisan Morcha skips a meeting of the MSP committee

The SKM has already rejected the committee and decided not to nominate its representatives

Panel forms four sub-groups on mandated topics, including MSP

Thousands of farmers gather at Jantar Mantar to press for a loan waiver and a legislation on MSP

Farm protest triggers traffic snarls

Thousands of farmers on Monday gathered at Jantar Mantar in Delhi to take part in a ‘mahapanchayat’ to press for a legislation on the MSP for crops, farm loan waiver and other issues

As farmers reached Delhi, via road and trains, the Delhi Police put up barricades at various points and checked every vehicle entering the capital at the borders, resulting in traffic snarls. tns

Traffic snarls at the Ghazipur border in view of the farmers’ protest in New Delhi on Monday. Tribune Photo: Mukesh Aggarwal

#samyukt kisan morcha