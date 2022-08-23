Delhi: Samyukt Kisan Morcha boycotts MSP committee meeting

Samyukt Kisan Morcha skips a meeting of the MSP committee
The SKM has already rejected the committee and decided not to nominate its representatives
Panel forms four sub-groups on mandated topics, including MSP
Thousands of farmers gather at Jantar Mantar to press for a loan waiver and a legislation on MSP
Farm protest triggers traffic snarls
Thousands of farmers on Monday gathered at Jantar Mantar in Delhi to take part in a ‘mahapanchayat’ to press for a legislation on the MSP for crops, farm loan waiver and other issues
As farmers reached Delhi, via road and trains, the Delhi Police put up barricades at various points and checked every vehicle entering the capital at the borders, resulting in traffic snarls. tns
