Delhi to train Taliban officials for first time

New Delhi, March 13

For the first time, India will hold an online four-day training programme for Afghan Foreign Ministry officials in Kabul from Tuesday. The news came out after the Taliban government’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a notice stating that the Indian embassy in Kabul will provide the training from March 14 to 17.

The move comes after National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval at a conclave of regional NSAs in Tajikistan last year had advocated enhancing the capability of Afghanistan to counter terrorism and terrorist groups which pose a threat to regional peace and security.

The memo by the Institute of Diplomacy, MFA Afghanistan, says that the training programme for the Afghan officials revolves around “immersing with Indian thoughts”.

Sources said it was an online course and the Indian embassy in Kabul was not involved.