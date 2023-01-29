Delhi University forms panel to probe ruckus over film screening

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 28

Delhi University on Saturday formed a seven-member committee to investigate the ruckus outside the Arts Faculty building over the screening of a BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The committee, headed by DU Proctor Rajini Abbi, has been asked to submit its report to Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh by 5 pm on January 30.

Abbi has already said the university won’t allow the screening of the movie.

In a notification, the university said the VC had constituted the committee to enforce discipline and maintain law and order on the campus.

The other members of the committee are Professor Ajay Kumar Singh of the Department of Commerce; Professor Manoj Kumar Singh, Joint Proctor; Professor Sanjoy Roy of the Department of Social Work; Professor Rama, Principal of Hansraj College; Professor Dinesh Khattar, Principal of Kirorimal College; and Gaje Singh, Chief Security Officer.

“The committee may specifically look into the incident of the January 27, which took place outside the Faculty of Arts and opposite gate No. 4, University of Delhi,” the notification read.

A commotion erupted in DU on Friday as students tried to screen the controversial BBC documentary, even as the police and the university administration intervened to scuttle the move.

In all, 20 students were detained from the Delhi University’s Arts Faculty and a heavy police deployment was maintained on the North Campus.

The university claimed that “outsiders” were trying to screen the documentary and the police were called to maintain law and order.