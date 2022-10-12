Delhi University likely to open mid-entry window for UG programmes in Nov

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 12

The Delhi University is expected to open a mid-entry window in November for candidates who failed to apply for admission to undergraduate programmes within the stipulated time. As per a schedule issued by the university, the mid-entry window will open during the third round of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) from November 5 to 7.

The university started the admission process for undergraduate courses across 67 colleges, departments and centres for the 2022-23 academic year last month.

Admission through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) is being conducted in three phases—submission of the CSAS-2022 application form, selection of programmes and filling of preferences, and seat allocation and admission. The last day for the submission of the CSAS application form and selection of programmes and filling of preferences is Wednesday.

A candidate who makes a mid-entry will be considered for allocation only after all the candidates who had applied earlier and have merit scores higher than the lowest declared score have been allocated, officials said

A candidate who applies to CSAS-2022 mid-way will not hold any right to claim the seats allocated to candidates who had applied to CSAS-2022 during the initial application phase, they added.

The allocation of seats to such candidates may be considered for subsequent rounds, subject to fulfilment of eligibility criteria, availability of seats, and other CSAS-2022 rules.

It will be mandatory for the mid-entrant to take admission to the seat allocated to him.

There will be no option of ‘upgrade’ for the candidate who has applied for mid-entry.

The person cannot opt for upgradation as the seat allocated in a particular allocation round will be final. Mid-Entry will only be considered after successful remittance of the mid-entry fee and will not be allowed for performance-based programmes [BA (Hons) Music, BSc Physical Education, Health Education, and Sports], and ECA, Sports Supernumerary Quota.