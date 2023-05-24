Delhi vs Centre: Mamata lends support to Kejri

New Delhi, May 23
After Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday extended support to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and said the TMC would oppose the Central ordinance to control appointments and transfer of bureaucrats in Delhi.
Kejriwal, who started his countrywide tour on Tuesday to garner support against the ordinance, met his West Bengal counterpart in Kolkata .
