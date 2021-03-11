Delhi vs Centre: SC reserves order on power tussle

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 28

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on the Centre’s plea to refer the issue of control over bureaucracy in the national capital to a five-judge Constitution Bench.

After hearing Solicitor General Tushar Mehta for the Centre and senior advocate AM Singhvi on behalf of the Delhi Government, a three-judge Bench led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said it would deliver verdict on the Centre’s application seeking referral to a Constitution Bench for a holistic interpretation of Article 239AA.

“We will consider and take a call as early as possible,” said the Bench.