Delhi woman kidnapped, gang-raped for 2 days in Ghaziabad, ‘rod inserted in her private parts’

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to Ghaziabad police in connection with the brutal gang-rape of a 38-year-old woman recently, with the panel chief saying the attack reminded her of the Nirbhaya case.

The woman, a resident of Delhi, was found "wrapped in a jute bag, with her hands and legs tied and an iron rod inserted in her private part," the DCW said.

According to the panel, the woman was waiting for an auto-rickshaw in Ghaziabad to attend her brother's birthday celebration on October 16 when four men kidnapped her in an SUV. The five men have been arrested.

A Delhi woman was abducted&gang-raped by 5 men in Ghaziabad (UP)



SP City (Ghaziabad) says, "On 18 Oct, Nandgram(UP)Police received info that a woman is lying near Ashram Road. Police took her to hospital. She's a resident of Delhi&had come to her brother's residence in Nandgram" pic.twitter.com/RYRqpGHEv9 — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2022

DWC Swati Maliwal tweeted: “The Delhi girl was on her way back from Ghaziabad in the night when she was forcibly taken away in the car. 5 people raped for 2 days & rod inserted in her private parts. The rod was still inside it when it was found in a sack on the side of the road. Fighting for life in the hospital. Notice has been issued to SSP Ghaziabad!”.

?????? ?? ????? ??????????? ?? ??? ??? ????? ? ??? ?? ?? ??? ????? ????? ??? ??? ?? ??? 5 ????? ?? 2 ??? ???????? ???? & ???? ?????????? ??? ??? ?????? ???? ?????? ???? ??? ???? ?? ?? ??? ???? ???? ??? ??????? ??? ??????? ?? ??? ??? ??? ??? SSP ??????????? ?? ????? ??? ???? ??! — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) October 19, 2022

