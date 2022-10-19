Delhi woman kidnapped, gang-raped for 2 days in Ghaziabad, ‘rod inserted in her private parts’

Chandigarh, October 19
The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to Ghaziabad police in connection with the brutal gang-rape of a 38-year-old woman recently, with the panel chief saying the attack reminded her of the Nirbhaya case.
The woman, a resident of Delhi, was found "wrapped in a jute bag, with her hands and legs tied and an iron rod inserted in her private part," the DCW said.
According to the panel, the woman was waiting for an auto-rickshaw in Ghaziabad to attend her brother's birthday celebration on October 16 when four men kidnapped her in an SUV. The five men have been arrested.
A Delhi woman was abducted&gang-raped by 5 men in Ghaziabad (UP)— ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2022
SP City (Ghaziabad) says, "On 18 Oct, Nandgram(UP)Police received info that a woman is lying near Ashram Road. Police took her to hospital. She's a resident of Delhi&had come to her brother's residence in Nandgram" pic.twitter.com/RYRqpGHEv9
DWC Swati Maliwal tweeted: “The Delhi girl was on her way back from Ghaziabad in the night when she was forcibly taken away in the car. 5 people raped for 2 days & rod inserted in her private parts. The rod was still inside it when it was found in a sack on the side of the road. Fighting for life in the hospital. Notice has been issued to SSP Ghaziabad!”.
?????? ?? ????? ??????????? ?? ??? ??? ????? ? ??? ?? ?? ??? ????? ????? ??? ??? ?? ??? 5 ????? ?? 2 ??? ???????? ???? & ???? ?????????? ??? ??? ?????? ???? ?????? ???? ??? ???? ?? ?? ??? ???? ???? ??? ??????? ??? ??????? ?? ??? ??? ??? ??? SSP ??????????? ?? ????? ??? ???? ??!— Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) October 19, 2022
With ANI and PTI inputs
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala murder: Accused Deepak Tinu nabbed by Delhi Police from Ajmer
Tinu had escaped from custody of Mansa police on the night o...
Mallikarjun Kharge elected Congress president; party gets its first non-Gandhi chief in 24 years
Kharge polled 7897 of the 9385 votes cast while Shashi Tharo...
New airbase coming up in Gujarat near Indo-Pak border to emerge as effective centre for country's security: PM Modi at DefExpo 2022
PM said this is an unprecedented DefExpo as only Indian comp...
Delhi woman kidnapped, gang-raped for 2 days in Ghaziabad, ‘rod inserted in her private parts’
The rod was still inside her when she was found in a sack on...
China blocks India, US proposal to list Pakistan-based LeT leader Shahid Mahmood as global terrorist
Fourth instance in as many months that Beijing has blocked b...