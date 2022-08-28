Delhiites can request sterilisation of stray dogs via app

PTI

New Delhi, August 27

People living in areas under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi can now request for sterilisation of stray dogs through a mobile app and the civic body will respond to it, officials said on Saturday. A 'dog sterilization module' has been launched on the existing MCD App 311.

"Any resident living in areas under MCD can take pictures of dogs in their neighbourhood and these on the app. Following this, veterinary department authorities will take action and carry out sterilistation of dogs, if needed, and then release them back in the same area," a senior official said.

The process involved in dog sterilisation, right from the picking up the dog, its arrival at a sterilisation centre, date of surgery and release of the dog back in the area will be updated online with photographs.

Many a time the veterinary department receives complaints regarding stray dogs being picked up by its field teams from certain neighbourhoods but not being returned to the locality after the neutering surgery. The MCD will monitor the sterilisation of stray dogs through this mobile application and ensure that after surgery, the dogs are released in the locality from where they were picked up.