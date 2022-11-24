 Delhi's Jama Masjid bans entry of 'girls', Shahi Imam says doesn't apply to those offering prayers : The Tribune India

Delhi's Jama Masjid bans entry of 'girls', Shahi Imam says doesn't apply to those offering prayers

DCW chief Swati Maliwal termed it a violation of women’s rights

Delhi's Jama Masjid bans entry of 'girls', Shahi Imam says doesn't apply to those offering prayers

Photo for representational purpose only.



PTI

New Delhi, November 24

The administration of Delhi’s famed Jama Masjid has put up notices outside the main gates banning the entry of ‘girls’, whether alone or in groups. As controversy escalated, the mosque’s Shahi Imam on Wednesday said the order is not applicable to those coming to offer prayers.

The issue led to an outrage in some quarters as women rights activists termed the mosque’s decision regressive and unacceptable.

The notices, which have no date, came up a few days ago outside the three main entry gates, sources in the administration said. However, it has come to attention only now.

“Jama Masjid mein ladki ya ladkiyon ka akele daakhla mana hai (The entry of a girl, or girls is not permitted in Jama Masjid),” reads the notice by the administration of the 17th century Mughal era monument that attracts thousands of devout as well as tourists.

While Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal termed it a violation of women’s rights and said she was issuing a notice, sources in the National Commission for Women said it has taken suo motu cognisance of the matter and is deciding on the action to be taken.

Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari said the decision was taken after some “incidents” were reported on the premises of the heritage structure.

“Jama Masjid is a place of worship and people are welcome for that. But girls coming alone and waiting for their dates... this is not what this place is meant for. The restriction is on that,” Bukhari told PTI.

“Any such place, be it a mosque, temple or gurudwara is a place of worship (ibadat ki jagah hai) and there is no restriction on anyone coming for that purpose. Just today, a group of 20-25 girls visited and they were allowed to enter,” Bukhari added.

In the past, music video shoots by visitors were prohibited. An old board outside the entry gate facing the busy Matia Mahal area bears the message: “Music video shoot is strictly prohibited inside the mosque”.

Sources in the Jama Masjid administration claimed that people who engage in “inappropriate behaviour” are being restricted and “not all women”.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal on Twitter said, “It is completely wrong to ban the entry of women in Jama Masjid. The kind of rights a man has to praying, women also have the same rights.” “I am issuing a notice to imam of Jama Masjid. Nobody has the right to ban entry of women in this way,” she tweeted. In a video, the panel’s chief said that it was a “shameful” and “unconsitutional” act.

“What do they feel? This is not India. This is Iraq? Nobody will raise a voice against discrimination meted out to women openly... Nobody is above the Constitution. For such a Talibanesque act, we have issued a notice to them. We will ensure that this ban is withdrawn,” Maliwal said in the video.

The panel, in its notice, has sought details on the reasons for prohibiting the entry of women and girls “without male companions” in the Jama Masjid and the person responsible for restricting the entry of women and girls.

“If the decision was taken in a meeting, please provide a copy of minutes of the meeting. Steps taken by authorities now for removing the restriction imposed on entry of women and girls,” it said.

The DCW also has sought a detailed action taken report in the matter by November 28.

Women rights activists hit out at the mosque’s administration, saying it takes women centuries back.

Ranjana Kumari, an activist, said this is completely unacceptable. “What kind of 10th century mindset is this. We are a democratic country how can they do this. How can they bar women,” she told PTI.

“This diktat takes us 100 years back. This is not just regressive but shows what kind of mindset these religious groups have about girls. It is extremely unfortunate,” Yogita Bhayana, another women rights activist, said.

The ban on entry of women in religious places had in the past also led to massive outrage triggering debates on equal rights to worship.

In 2018, a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court had by a majority 4:1 verdict, allowed girls and women of all ages to visit the Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala in Kerala, saying discrimination on physiological grounds was violative of the fundamental rights as enshrined in the Constitution such as the right to equality.

In the following year, when the state government tried to implement the apex court order there was a huge protest against the same and various organisations also moved pleas in the top court seeking a review of its 2018 decision.

Thereafter, in November 2019, a five-judge Constitution bench of the top court by a 3:2 majority verdict had referred the pleas seeking a review of its 2018 judgment to a seven-judge bench, along with other contentious issues of alleged discrimination against Muslim and Parsi women.

The Sabarimala temple had restricted the entry of women belonging to the age group of 10-50 as part of its age-old tradition.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Impact Feature

The 8 Best Coins to Invest in for 2023

2
Himachal

Rs 1-crore fake drugs of top brands seized from Baddi godown, three arrested

3
Punjab

Ludhiana police sub-inspector, 2 accomplices nabbed with 846-gm heroin

4
Nation

Udaipur horror: ‘Tantrik’ pours 50 tubes of superglue on naked couple in ‘compromising position’ before killing them

5
Delhi

AIIMS server down after suspected ransomware attack, all services being run manually; probe launched

6
Punjab

Probe order papers in plot allotment scam go missing

7
Nation

What was mechanism to pick Election Commissioner Arun Goel, produce appointment file: Supreme Court to govt

8
Diaspora

Punjabi teen stabbed to death outside school in Canada

9
Ludhiana

Income Tax dept conducts raids on leading jewellers in Ludhiana

10
Trending

Richa Chadha under fire for tweet 'Galwan says hi'; slammed for 'mocking' Army

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on November 28
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on November 28

Jalandhar’s viral ‘kulhad pizza’ couple booked for ‘brandishing guns’
Jalandhar

Jalandhar's viral 'kulhad pizza' couple booked for 'brandishing guns'

This day 2 years ago, Shraddha Walkar had written to police how Aaftab threatened to ‘kill and cut her into pieces’
Trending

This day 2 years ago, Shraddha Walkar had written to police how Aaftab threatened to 'kill and cut her into pieces'

Left MBBS seat after kidney failure, Tanda girl clears NEET again after 2 yrs
Jalandhar

Left MBBS seat after kidney failure, Tanda girl clears NEET again after 2 yrs

Nek Chand’s sculptures reinstalled in Shimla
Himachal

Nek Chand's sculptures reinstalled in Shimla

Green Mission: Man plants 1.15 lakh trees in 12 yrs
Ludhiana

Green Mission: Samrala man Gurpreet Singh Bedi plants 1.15 lakh trees in 12 yrs

Tourist arrivals likely to touch pre-Covid level in Himachal
Himachal

Tourist arrivals likely to touch pre-Covid level in Himachal

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional
Punjab

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional

Top News

Sachin Pilot a traitor, can’t be made Rajasthan CM: Ashok Gehlot

Sachin Pilot a traitor, can’t be made Rajasthan CM: Ashok Gehlot

Remarks further widen fissures in Rajasthan Congress

Centre places original file of appointment of Election Commissioner Arun Goel before SC Constitution Bench

Supreme Court questions 'tearing hurry' in appointing Arun Goel as Election Commissioner

Attorney general asks the court to look into the issue in en...

Little-known outfit Islamic Resistance Council claims responsibility for Mangaluru blast

Little-known outfit Islamic Resistance Council claims responsibility for Mangaluru blast

Police sources verify the origin of information

Second session of polygraph test on Aaftab Poonawala begins

Second session of polygraph test on Aaftab Poonawala begins

The test could not be conducted on Wednesday as the 28-year-...

Vikram Gokhale continues to be critical, has multiple organ failure: Wife

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale continues to be critical, has multiple organ failure: Wife

The ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ actor is undergoing treatment a...


Cities

View All

12 booked for public display of weapons in Amritsar

12 booked for public display of weapons in Amritsar

Case registered against 65 for blocking NH in Tarn Taran district

SGPC concerned over traffic logjam effect on tourist footfall in holy city Amritsar

Pits of hazard: Open manholes threat to commuters in city

Differently abled hold march over sacking of employees

25-year-old critical after ‘overdose’

25-year-old critical after drug ‘overdose’ in Bathinda

Four milk product samples from Bathinda village fail quality test

Chandigarh Administration for disciplinary action against ‘erring’ HCS officer

Chandigarh Administration for disciplinary action against ‘erring’ HCS officer

3 organ recipients get dengue from infected donor; 2 die

70-yr-old man axes son’s wife to death in Barwala

Punjab VB team searches ex-cop’s Karoran resort

Chandigarh earns bragging rights, to showcase cycle infra at meet

Second session of polygraph test on Aaftab Poonawala begins

Second session of polygraph test on Aaftab Poonawala begins

MCD polls: BJP will scrap factory licences if voted to power, says Delhi unit president

Back from rehabilitation centre, drug addict ‘kills’ 4 of family in Delhi

HPMC products likely at Delhi metro stations shortly

Significant rise in Yamuna pollution since 2017, says Delhi Govt report

Latifpura occupants get eviction notice from Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Latifpura occupants get eviction notice from Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Jalandhar Development Authority starts e-auction for prime properties in Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala

Nurmahal civic body president defeats no-confidence vote

Jalandhar’s viral ‘kulhad pizza’ couple booked for brandishing guns

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya, Jalandhar, student cracks AFCAT in 1st attempt

Income tax dept conducts raids on leading jewellers in Ludhiana

Income Tax dept conducts raids on leading jewellers in Ludhiana

Seven of two gangs held in loot, vehicle-theft cases in Ludhiana

Sub-inspector, 2 accomplices nabbed with 846-gm heroin

Cop arrested for taking Rs 5K bribe

‘Complete projects that missed deadlines’

Patiala girl Mannat Kashyap who failed to find coaching when young, now in India Under-19 women’s cricket squad

Patiala girl Mannat Kashyap who failed to find coaching when young, now in India Under-19 women’s cricket squad

240 Patiala jail inmates found infected with hepatitis C, tally may go up

International conference on 300th birth anniv of Waris Shah concludes at Punjabi University

Phones, tobacco found on Patiala jail premises

Public grievances addressed as part of Jan Suvidha camp in Patiala