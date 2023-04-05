Delhi's most-wanted gangster held in Mexico

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 4

Delhi’s most-wanted gangster, Deepak ‘Boxer’, has been arrested in Mexico with the help of USA’s Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Mexico police, said the Special Cell of Delhi Police on Tuesday.

Deepak ‘Boxer’ is said to be a member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Lawrence is an accused in the murder case of singer Sidhu Moosewala. There are around 10 cases, including murder, against Deepak ‘Boxer’, in New Delhi.

He had also been booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act.

This is the first time that the Delhi Police have arrested a gangster outside India.

The police, on Wednesday, said that Deepak had used a fake passport to leave the country. He took a flight to Mexico on January 29 from Kolkata under the alias Ravi Antil.

“After fleeing India on a fake passport, he took stops in several countries and finally reached Mexico. His intention behind reaching Mexico was to reach USA with the help of human traffickers where he would have joined his other associates,” said a senior police officer.