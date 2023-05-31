Delhi's Purana Qila excavation to give insight into ancient city

Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, May 30

The ongoing excavation at Delhi’s Purana Qila is expected to provide further insights into the city of Indraprastha which found mention in the epic Mahabharata as the capital of King Yudhishthira.

Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday visited the excavation site. “Purana Qila will be re-opened. The excavated remains will be preserved, conserved and provided with a shed. The site will be showcased as an open-air museum,” he said.

“The excavated remains at Purana Qila will serve as a point of attraction for the delegates, consisting of Head of States, of the G20 summit scheduled to be held in Delhi in September,” Reddy added.

Underscoring the significance of Purana Qila, Reddy said this is the only site in Delhi-NCR where one can witness the continuous history of Delhi from the pre-Mauryan to Mughal period through the excavated remains.

The latest round of excavation being carried out by the ASI at the site has revealed structures from the early Kushana period at a depth of 5.5 m. The ASI team involved in the work aims to establish a chronology of the site.

Purana Qila has witnessed multiple excavations from 1955. These efforts have revealed nine cultural levels representing different historical periods such as pre-Mauryan, Mauryan, Sunga, Kushana, Gupta, post-Gupta, Rajput, Sultanate and Mughal. The excavation has revealed a continuous existence of human habitation and activities spanning 2,500 years.