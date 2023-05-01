Demands not met, SKM to launch mass protests

PTI

New Delhi, April 30

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Sunday announced a series of nationwide mass protests between August 1 and August 15 to press for their demands of legal sanctity of minimum support price, farmers’ pension and a comprehensive crop insurance scheme.

The decision was taken at the national meeting of the SKM, an umbrella organisation of various farm unions, held on Sunday. More than 200 farmer leaders of constituent organisations attended the meet.

It said agitations would also be held in all states and UTs from May 26 to May 31 over its core demands. “This will include leading large protest marches to all Members of Parliament and key political leaders in their home constituencies and submitting memoranda to them, warning them to immediately resolve all demands failing which they will face further protests," the SKM said in a statement.