 Democracy was ‘cremated’ in Lok Sabha: Congress after Rahul’s remarks expunged : The Tribune India

In his remarks in Lok Sabha, Gandhi had alleged that the meteoric rise in Gautam Adani’s fortunes happened after the BJP came to power in 2014

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi after Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, February 8, 2023. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, February 8

The Congress on Wednesday strongly criticised the expunging of certain remarks made by Rahul Gandhi in Parliament targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and alleged that “democracy was cremated” in Lok Sabha.

Gandhi had made these remarks while participating in a debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

In a tweet, without mentioning the expunging of his remarks, Gandhi said, “Mr Prime Minister, you cannot wipe out the voice of democracy.”

“Indian people are asking you direct questions, you must reply,” Gandhi said.

Later, while heading into Parliament during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks in Lok Sabha, Gandhi asked reporters, “Why were my words expunged?”

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, “With the expunging of Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on PM linked Adani Maha Mega Scam, deMOcracy was cremated in the Lok Sabha. OM Shanti.”

In another tweet, Ramesh said, “18 remarks by Rahul Gandhi in LS expunged: 1.Every question asked of PM- deleted! 2. All references to relationship between Adani & Modi before 2014- deleted! 3.Misuse of agencies & foreign trips- deleted!”

“You can expunge,but you can’t exterminate! Jagadguru of Jhoot stands exposed,” the Congress general secretary said.

He also tweeted the three pages of expunged remarks.

In his remarks in Lok Sabha, Gandhi had alleged that the meteoric rise in Gautam Adani’s fortunes happened after the BJP came to power in 2014 and he rose from the 609th to the second spot in the global rich list.

The Congress leader’s remarks had drawn a sharp response from the treasury benches, with Law Minister Kiren Rijiju asking him not to level “wild allegations” and to furnish proof of his claims.

Outside Parliament, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad had accused Gandhi of making baseless, shameless and reckless allegations and charged that the Congress and the Gandhi family were involved in “big scams” that “tarnished” the image of the country.

