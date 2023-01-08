Democratise use of govt data: Murmu

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 7

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday said India would grow as a knowledge economy only when the digital divide is substantially bridged through the use of technology.

Speaking at the Digital India Awards in Delhi, the President said that data is the cornerstone of creating new knowledge, insights and solutions. We should focus on democratising the use of government data so that young tech enthusiasts can use it to build localised digital solutions.

She said that India’s digital transformation is a story of innovation, implementation and inclusion. There was a need to create collaborative platforms to find innovative solutions to make the world a more accessible and equitable place. Indian IT companies have done a remarkable job in making the world realise the value of India’s potential, the President said. We should leverage prevailing policies and position the country as a global software and hardware powerhouse by making innovative Made-in-India technologies, she added.

Murmu expressed confidence that the country was setting the right example by ensuring the inclusion of the vulnerable and the marginalised by strengthening their economic, social, and cultural rights.