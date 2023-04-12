Denied ticket, former Karnataka Deputy CM Laxman Savadi announces decision to quit BJP

Belagavi, April 12
Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi on Wednesday announced his decision to resign from primary membership of the BJP, a day after the ruling party denied him a ticket to contest in the May 10 Assembly elections.
Sitting MLA Mahesh Kumathalli was given ticket in Athani in Belagavi district.
Savadi is a three-time MLA from Athani, but lost in the 2018 elections to Kumathalli (then in the Congress).
“I have certainly taken a decision. I have decided to resign from the primary membership of the party,” Savadi, a BJP MLC, said in a press conference.
He added that he will take a “strong decision” on Thursday evening and will start working from Friday.
There is speculation that he may join the Congress.
Kumatalli was among the group of defectors who helped the BJP to bring down the Congress-JD(S) coalition and form its government under the leadership of B S Yediyurappa in 2019.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi Assembly to convene Session on April 17, day after Kejriwal faces CBI in excise policy case
According to official notification, second part of Budget Se...
There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal
We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...
Mehul Choksi cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court
The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...
Congress releases third list of 43 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls; ex-CM Siddaramaiah denied Kolar ticket
Fields ex-BJP leader and former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi from...
Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech
News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...