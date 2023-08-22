Deol’s property auction stayed, bank cites ‘technical reasons’

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, August 21

Hours after withdrawing the public notice to auction a bungalow owned by BJP MP from Gurdaspur Sunny Deol, the state-owned Bank of Baroda said the actor-turned-politician had offered to settle all outstanding dues.

In a move criticised by the Congress, Bank of Baroda first issued a public notice on Sunday saying it would e-auction ‘Sunny Villa’ in Mumbai’s Juhu on September 25. On Monday, it issued a corrigendum, withdrawing the e-auction notice due to “technical reasons”.

Withdrawn in a day Bank of Baroda on Sunday issued an e-auction notice to recover Rs 55.99 cr from Deol

On Monday, it issued a corrigendum withdrawing notice due to ‘technical reasons’

It said the star of ‘Gadar 2’, which has grossed Rs 300 cr, had offered to settle dues

Former BJP MP and Deol’s father Dharmendra is one of the guarantors of the loan. This corrigendum mentioned that the sale notice was withdrawn as per the “normal industry practice followed in other cases”.

Deol, whose latest hit movie ‘Gadar 2’ has already grossed over Rs 300 crore since it was released last week, was slapped with a public notice with Rs 51.43 crore as the reserve price. The 599.44 square metre property has “Sunny Villa” as also “Sunny Sounds”, which is also functioning and probably led to the auction notice being withdrawn. Deol has been in default of Rs 55.99 crore since December 2022.

As per the bank, the sale notice was not based on physical possession of the property by the bank and an application to this effect is pending with the chief metropolitan magistrate since August 1.

“The borrower has approached the bank for settling of dues as per the sale notice of August 20 where the borrower and guarantor were notified that they are entitled to redeem the securities by paying the outstanding dues and charges at any time before the sale is conducted,” said the bank statement.

