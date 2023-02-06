Deplaned unruly flyer from Delhi: American Airlines

New Delhi, February 5
American Airlines said on Sunday it deplaned a "disruptive" passenger from its flight to JFK Airport in New York from Indira Gandhi International Airport here allegedly for not adhering to the crew's instructions.
Aviation safety regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation has sought a report on the incident, which took place on January 30, a senior official said. "On January 30, prior to the departure of American Airlines flight 293 from Delhi to New York, a disruptive customer was removed from the aircraft for failure to follow crew member instructions," the airline said.
