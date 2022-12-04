Depressed over losses in UAE, NRI businessman jumps to death from 10th floor balcony of his Mumbai flat

Mumbai, December 4
A 58-year-old NRI businessman died by suicide after he jumped off the 10th-floor balcony of his residence at Colaba in south Mumbai, police said on Sunday.
The businessman was prima facie depressed due to losses he suffered in business, an official said.
According to the police, the businessman had come to Mumbai to celebrate his mother’s birthday, he said.
He was found lying on the ground floor of the luxury apartment which is managed by a luxury hotel in Colaba, the official said.
Police suspect the businessman jumped off the 10th-floor balcony on Saturday afternoon.
The businessman was depressed after he suffered losses in his business in the UAE.
His family members have not complained of any foul play, the official said.
Police have registered a case of accidental death, he added.
