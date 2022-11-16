Depressed over not cracking UPSC exam, man shoots himself dead

PTI

Kanpur (UP), November 16

A 23-year-old civil services aspirant on Wednesday allegedly shot himself dead with his uncle’s licensed pistol at Gujaini here, police said.

According to police, the victim Ajeet Yadav (23) was depressed over not cracking the coveted examination.

“Ajeet made a call to his father Shiv Pratap Yadav, a head constable posted at Panki police station, and apprised him about his extreme step,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Pramod Kumar said.

“He had been appearing for the civil services exams for the past two years, but was unable to crack it which pushed him into depression,” he said.

The victim shot himself with his uncle Ajay Pal’s licensed pistol. Pal is serving with the Indian Army and he had come home on leave.

An investigation has been launched into the matter, police added.