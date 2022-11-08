Despite India's protests, second 'referendum' held in Canada

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 7

Canada ignored India’s call not to allow the second “Khalistan Referendum”, held in Mississauga on Sunday. The organisers claimed the referendum was “necessitated because a large number of voters were turned away as a result of long queues during the original Brampton vote in October”.

While the event was peaceful, police permission for the referendum indicates Ottawa ignored the escalation of New Delhi’s drive against separatists based overseas. A few days before the event, India had called on Canada to declare as terrorists, individuals and entities who have been similarly designated by the Indian authorities. India had also warned similar separatist activities in the past had snowballed into bloodshed.

The MEA had said it was "deeply objectionable that politically motivated exercises by extremist elements are allowed to take place in a friendly country.’’ Meanwhile Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown was heckled at a temple for allowing separatist elements to conduct the so-called referendum.