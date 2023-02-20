Despite job drive, reserved faculty posts in top universities vacant

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, February 19

A large number of teaching posts under the reserved category in India’s top higher education institutes continue to remain vacant despite a year-long recruitment drive by the Union Government. Government data reveals that most of the IITs and central universities have failed to recruit teachers, and 358 posts at IITs and 911 at central universities (CU) under the reserved category are lying vacant.

A mission-mode recruitment drive, including for filling backlog vacancies, was conducted for different cadres in all categories in different institutes between September 5, 2021, and September 4, 2022. There are 23 IITs and 45 central universities in the county.

It has been learned that IIT-Bombay, which has been blamed for allegedly ignoring eligible candidates from reserved categories, has 53 vacant posts under the reserved category. The highest vacancy, as per the government data, is at IIT-Roorkee, where 62 posts of faculty under reserved categories are vacant.

Among central universities, India’s top premier institute JNU shows a dismal response in recruiting teaching faculty under reserved categories. There are 85 posts vacant in the university. Similarly, Banaras Hindu University, a central university, failed to fill a single post under the reserved category during the recruitment drive. Around 114 posts under reserved categories remain vacant there.

Some IITs, despite the data in place, claimed there was no backlog, while others said they had followed a flexible cadre structure for faculty positions and backlog vacancies were not identifiable.

Union Education Minister of State Annpurna Devi had said during the recent Budget session that the government had already directed all higher education institutions to fill the vacancies in mission mode. She said the Education Ministry had set up a monthly monitoring mechanism to address the issue. She, however, didn’t specifically mention the reserved categories.