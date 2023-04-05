Deve Gowda: No tie-up with Congress

ANI

New Delhi, April 4

Janata Dal-Secular supremo HD Deve Gowda on Tuesday ruled out the possibility of forging an alliance with the Congress for the poll and said former CM HD Kumaraswamy did not want to go with any party aiming to sideline any “obstacle” in the governance.

The JD-S had stitiched an alliance with the Congress after the 2018 polls, in which the JD-S had secured 37 seats and Congress got 78.