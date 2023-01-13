Developing nations must set global agenda: PM

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 12

Pointing out that developed countries today are the drivers of the global economy while most advanced economies are slowing down, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged the Global South to work together, so as to set the global agenda.

“The Voice of the Global South needs to set its own tone. Together, we need to escape the cycle of dependency on systems and circumstances that are not of our making,” said the Prime Minister in his closing remarks at the inaugural leaders’ session of the two-day Voice of Global South Summit being hosted virtually by India.

“It is clear the world is in a state of crisis. Three fourths of humanity lives in our countries. We should also have an equivalent voice,” said the PM, while pointing out that though most of the global challenges had not been created by the Global South, they affected it more.

Invokes ‘3 Rs’ The world must ‘respond’ to the priorities of the Global South with an inclusive and balanced international agenda, ‘recognise’ that the principle of common but differentiated ‘responsibilities’ applies to all global challenges, ‘respect’ sovereignty of all nations and ‘reform’ international institutions, including the UN, to make them more relevant. —Narendra Modi, PM

“Our effort will be to distil action-points for the Global South — both for what we can do together and for what we can seek together on the global agenda,” he said explaining the rationale for the summit.

“The aim of the summit is to amplify the voice of the Global South. India has chosen the theme ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’ for its G20 presidency. Together, we must attempt to redesign global political and financial governance. This can remove inequalities, enlarge opportunities, support growth and spread progress and prosperity,” he observed.

Speaking at the session for Foreign Minister, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also felt a "Global South sensitive model" was required because the "key concerns of the developing world are not being captured". The Foreign Ministers of Iran, Maldives, Armenia and Jamaica were among those who attended the session.

Will take up development issues at G20: FM

India will take up developmental issues of the Global South at the meetings of the G20, assured Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while speaking at one of the sessions of the Global South Summit. India will use the G20 presidency to encourage collective solutions to deal with the numerous challenges facing the world, like economic slowdown, rising inflation and threat of resurgence of pandemic, she said. At the virtual session were ministers from Belize, Chad, Colombia, Djibouti, Eritrea and others. TNS

