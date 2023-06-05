Devotees wearing ‘inappropriate’ clothes barred from Uttarakhand temples

PTI

Haridwar (Uttarakhand), June 4

Temple authorities in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar, Rishikesh and Dehradun districts have imposed a ban on the entry of devotees not wearing appropriate clothing.

Mahant Ravindra Puri, secretary of the Mahanirvani Panchayati Akhara, on Sunday said a formal ban had been imposed on the entry of “scantily clad men and women” into Daksh Prajapati Mandir (Haridwar), Tapkeshwar Mahadev Mandir (Dehradun) and Neelkanth Mahadev Mandir (Rishikesh).

“Only women who have their bodies covered up to 80 per cent can enter these temples,” Puri, who is also president of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, said. The ban comes into effect immediately at these temples, which are affiliated to the Mahanirvani Panchayati Akhara, he said. The Mahanirvani Panchayati Akhara consists of the Dashnam Naga seers.