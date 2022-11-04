DG (Prisons) Sandeep Goel transferred from Tihar after conman's Rs 10 crore allegation

New Delhi, November 4
Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel has been transferred from Tihar Jail here, days after jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar alleged extortion of Rs 10 crore for protection in the prison.
According to an official order issued on Friday, 1989 batch AGMUT cadre Goel has been transferred from Tihar Jail and asked to report to PHQ for further orders.
Sanjay Beniwal, the 1989 batch IPS officer, is the new DG (Prisons), the order stated.
Chandrashekhar had written to the Delhi Lt Governor alleging that AAP leader Satyendar Jain 'extorted' Rs 10 crore from him in 2019 to ensure his safety in prison.
