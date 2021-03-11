DGCA revises rules on low visibility operations by aircraft

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, August 10

Revising its regulations on low visibility operations by aircraft, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has proposed to reduce the runway visibility levels required for take-off.

“An operator shall not conduct low visibility take-offs in less than 400 meters runway visibility range (RVR) unless approved by DGCA. Scheduled operators may be authorised low visibility take-off (LVTO) minima of up to 75 meters,” a draft of the proposed changes for all weather operations state.

The earlier minima was 125 meters. Foreign operators authorised for LVTO by their respective regulatory authority will be required to submit the requisite documents to DGCA for approval of LVTO at Indian aerodromes.

The draft changes issued this month, have also added some new technical terms while modifying some existing definitions and descriptions pertaining to aircraft, aerodromes and flight operations. The rules are applicable to scheduled, non-scheduled and general aviation operators for fixed-wing aircraft.

Rules for all weather operations are formulated in order to ensure the required level of flight safety by limiting some of the aircraft operations in specified weather conditions.

DGCA has also tweaked some portions of the rules and requirements pertaining to qualification and training of aircrew, required flying experience, upgradation of skills, precision approach operations in different situations and training specific to adverse weather conditions that may affect aircraft performance. The rules had been last revised in 2017.