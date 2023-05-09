DGP told to probe entire service record of Inderjit

Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, May 8

Widening the ambit of the probe into the police-drug mafia nexus, the Punjab Government today ordered an inquiry into the entire service record of dismissed and drug-tainted Inspector Inderjit Singh, focusing on all those who gave him a clean chit in 14 departmental inquiries.

Details sought by punjab govt Who approved transfer of dismissed cop Inderjit to Tarn Taran & Hoshiarpur?

Who granted double promotions to Inderjit?

Role of senior officers in STF probe against Inderjit on drugs

The police probe till now had focused on just about 14 months of Inderjit’s posting under Raj Jit Singh (now dismissed AIG) in various districts where he was allegedly given undue favours. Inderjit joined the Punjab Police as a constable in 1986, got out of turn promotions and was Inspector (Own Rank Pay) when he was dismissed in June 2017 on charges of drug smuggling.

The Home Department in its revised orders, issued with the approval of the Chief Minister, has also expressed dissatisfaction with the recently submitted police probe report, terming it incomplete.

The revised orders have incorporated the questions raised by The Tribune on the “limited” police probe. Instead of scanning the entire service record of Inderjit and the alleged favours granted to him in departmental inquiries, promotions, awards, etc, the police probe reportedly stated that no other officer but Raj Jit had favoured him.

The Home Department orders to the state DGP said: “The information sent by you vide letter under reference is not complete. Therefore, you are requested to send the following information immediately — the name of the officer who approved the transfer of ORP Inspector Inderjit Singh to Tarn Taran district and later to Hoshiarpur.” Both districts were headed by Raj Jit Singh as SSP when the transfers took place.

The Home Department also sought details relating to the grant of double promotions to Inderjit. It has ordered a probe to find out how Inderjit got out-of-turn promotions and was let off in departmental proceedings despite serious charges. Besides this, he was posted as CIA In-charge (in Tarn Taran) despite the availability of regular Inspectors.

The orders said the role of senior officers in the matter and in the investigation of an FIR against Inderjit by the Special Task Force (STF) on drugs should be inquired into and strict action taken.