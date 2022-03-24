Dhami: A mountain of challenges, including UCC, factionalism and poll promises, face the new government amid economic challenges

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, March 24

This is the second consecutive stint as the Chief Minister for Pushkar Singh Dhami, under whose leadership the party won the Assembly polls.

Dhami, who lost from Khatima, the constituency he had been representing since 2012, needs to be elected to the Assembly within six months to continue as the chief minister.

However, this is the least of the challenges for the young CM who now has to tackle a mountain of challenges, including unemployment and promises made by the party in its manifesto, amid economic challenges.

In order to keep up with expectations of people, he will have to introduce the Uniform Civil Code and fulfill promises like laptops for students, three free LPG cylinders, fill vacancies in government departments, better connectivity, financial assistance for pregnant women, made ahead of assembly polls.

All this while tackling intra-party frictions and factionalism within the state unit. While Dhami himself is believed to be a “victim” of “intra-party rivalry” in Khatima, some other BJP leaders have also accused colleagues of running counter-campaigns against them in the just-concluded elections.

Dhami took oath on Wednesday as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top BJP leaders, and chief ministers of party-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana.

Apart from him, eight other ministers were also administered the oath by Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (retd).