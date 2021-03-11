Dhankhar takes oath as Vice-President

New Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar greets President Droupadi Murmu after his swearing-in at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday.
Dhankhar, 71, took the oath in Hindi in the presence of a host of dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ANI/PIB
