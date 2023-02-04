Dharmendra Pradhan is BJP Karnataka poll in-charge

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 4

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan was on Saturday named the BJP in-charge for the upcoming Karnataka election with party’s Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai named co in-charge.

BJP president JP Nadda made the appointments on Saturday, with the ruling BJP facing a tough election in Karnataka against the opposition Congress and JDS.

#BJP #Dharmendra #jp nadda #karnataka #tamil nadu