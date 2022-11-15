Didi apologises for min's remark

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 14

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Monday apologised for her Cabinet colleague Akhil Giri’s objectionable remarks about President Droupadi Murmu.

“We respect the President. We condemn the statement made by Minister of State Giri. What he said was wrong. The party has already condemned the statement and cautioned Giri,” Mamata told the media in Kolkata.