Didi to skip event

New Delhi, May 19
The Congress guest list for the Saturday swearing-in of the Karnataka Cabinet continued to raise eyebrows today with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee deciding to skip the event and Kerala's ruling Left Democratic Front government questioning lack of invitation to CM Pinarayi Vijayan.
The TMC said Mamata had nominated TMC's Lok Sabha deputy leader Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar to go.
Among leaders the Congress has invited are MK Stalin, Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Hemant Soren, Sitaram Yechury and D Raja. Kharge has not invited five senior non-BJP leaders — Arvind Kejriwal, Naveen Patnaik, K Chandrashekhar Rao, Mayawati and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
