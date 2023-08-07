Digital Personal Data protection bill passed in Lok Sabha

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, August 7

The Lok Sabha on Monday passed the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023, that promises to secure personal data of citizens using digital services of banking, health, insurance, or phone call records.

The bill provides for stiff penalties against misuse of data. It lays down obligations on entities handling and processing data to protect rights of individuals and moots creation of a Data Protection Board that will “investigate complaints, and impose penalties”.

The Board can issue directions to ensure compliance. The structure of Data Protection Board is to be notified after enactment of the Bill.

Union Communications, Electronics, and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, while piloting the bill in Lok Sabha gave assurances about the bill having gone through wide consultation.

“In all 48 organisations, 39 ministries have discussed the matters and we received some 24,000 inputs”, he added.

The bill was passed within 45 minutes even as the opposition kept on raising slogans seeking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s response on the issue of Manipur.

The bill will address six points: Collection and usage of personal data will be legal, but strictly protected from breach; data collection must be for legal purpose and safe storage of data; store and collect only relevant data; will provide data protection and accountability; accuracy of data and lay down rules regarding reporting a data breach.

Vaishnaw said, “We have used ‘she’ instead of ‘he’ to define a person in the bill”. The Minister assured the house that consent form for all data usage will be in 22 languages so that people of the country can understand.

“We wanted to make provisions to help people of all strata and provide facilities to them”, Vaishnaw explained.

The Bill has legal innovation and alternate dispute resolution. So in case an organisation makes an error it can approach the data protection board, which can impose a penalty and let both parties move on, Vaishnaw explained.

Addressing concerns of the opposition that government had been given ‘too many exemptions’, Vaishnaw said we cannot wait to get consent to use data of a person in case of disaster like flood or cyclone.

He cited the example of Europe saying a similar law has provided 16 exemptions and we have provided only 4 exemptions.

The bill, he said meets the parameters of the Puttuswamy judgement. The nine Judge Bench in this case unanimously reaffirmed the right to privacy as a fundamental right under the Constitution of India.

The bill has provisions that kids can use certain apps only in a graded manner. Vaishnaw assured that data protection board will be an independent body.

During the brief debate, BJD’s Sharmitha Sethi said the bill was against federalism as central government will control data of states.

BSP’s Ritesh Pandey questioned the fact that government can get any content deleted, this need to seen with some doubt. The data protection board is lopsided in favour of the government, he said.

Jaydev Galla of the TDP said his party supported the bill but questioned the neutrality of the data protection board.

#Lok Sabha