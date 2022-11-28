Dimple Yadav fears 'crackdown' ahead of bypoll

Mainpuri (UP), November 27
Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav on Sunday claimed that the BJP-led administration would crack down on local party leaders ahead of the Mainpuri byelection and asked them to “not sleep at their homes” the night before polling. She said the Mainpuri constituency has been the stronghold of SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, who had worked for its development. Polling will be held on December 5.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
5,000 'fake' pharmacists under lens, yet Punjab eases licensing norms
A registrar of pharmacy council had sought cancellation of '...
No violation of privacy, personal data access in exceptional cases: Govt
'Govt can access personal data of Indian citizens under exce...
Amritsar: Peddler held with 2 kg heroin, 8 hi-tech pistols 'delivered via drone'
2 criminal cases related to weapons and fake currency pendin...