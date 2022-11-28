Dimple Yadav fears 'crackdown' ahead of bypoll

PTI

Mainpuri (UP), November 27

Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav on Sunday claimed that the BJP-led administration would crack down on local party leaders ahead of the Mainpuri byelection and asked them to “not sleep at their homes” the night before polling. She said the Mainpuri constituency has been the stronghold of SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, who had worked for its development. Polling will be held on December 5.