Disability due to accident while on leave not attributable to military service: AFT

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, June 2

The Armed Forces Tribunal had held that disability due to an injury sustained in an accident that occurred when the individual was on annual leave cannot be attributed to military service.

Upholding the administrative decision of the authorities of denying disability pension to a Navy sailor, the Tribunal had held that the disability of the petitioner, a naval sailor, has no causal connection with military service.

The sailor had suffered a fracture after falling from a motorcycle while he was in his native place for on annual leave. He was placed in permanent low medical category and discharged from service in 2013, with his disability assessed at 30 percent.

Relying on an earlier judgement of the Supreme Court, the Tribunal held that the disability should not be the result of an accident which could be attributed to risk common to human existence in modern conditions in India, unless such risk is enhanced in kind or degree by nature, conditions, obligations or incidents of military service.

The Tribunal further observed that a person doing some act at home, which even remotely does not fall within the scope of his duties and functions as a member of the force, nor is remotely connected with the functions of military service, cannot be termed as injury or disability attributable to military service.

An accident or injury suffered by a member of the armed forces must have some causal connection with military service and at least should arise from such activity of the member of the force as he is expected to maintain or do in his day to day life as a member of the force, the Tribunal said.