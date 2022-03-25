Disappointed that India and Israel ‘sitting on the sidelines’ on Ukrainian crisis, says top US Senator

US Senator Mark Warner. Pic credit- @MarkWarner/Twitter

PTI

Washington, March 25

A top American Senator, considered as one of the staunch supporters of India, has expressed his disappointment over India and Israel “sitting on the sidelines” of the current Ukrainian crisis and are not weighing in.

“This is not some relativistic issue. This is a choice between good and evil. And all democracies need to step up. Let’s increase the sanctions. Let’s get them more weapons. Let’s make sure we do all we can to turn off any ability to evade the sanctions,” Senator Mark Warner told Fox News in an interview.

Warner is Chairman of the powerful Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and is also a co-chair of the Senate India Caucus, which is the only country specific caucus in the US Senate.

“I say this as a friend of two nations for a time and long-term supporter of Israel. I am the chair, co-chair of the India Caucus. I am disappointed that countries like Israel and India, both great democracies, are sitting on the sidelines and not weighing in,” he said.

In recent weeks, several top American Senators have expressed deep disappointment over India’s position on the Ukrainian crisis. This includes John Cornyn, Republican co-chair of the Senate India Caucus, and Indian American Congressmen Ro Khanna and Dr Ami Bera.

India, which has repeatedly abstained from UN resolutions on the Ukrainian crisis, has time reiterated its firm commitment to the principles of the UN Charter, international law and on respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.

Peaceful settlement of disputes in accordance with these principles has been India’s consistent position that has stood the test of time, its officials have said asserting that there is no other choice but to return to the path of diplomacy.

India has been consistent in calling for an immediate end to all hostilities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken several times to the leadership of both sides and reiterated its call for immediate ceasefire and the need for both parties to return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy.

Further, India has been extremely supportive to Ukraine’s requests for emergency financial needs to alleviate the humanitarian and economic crisis. The Executive Boards of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank disbursement of funds to help meet the urgent financing needs and mitigate the economic impact of war. India is a member of these boards.

On its part, India has already sent several tranches of humanitarian supplies to Ukraine and its neighbouring countries. These include medicines, medical equipment, tents, protective eye gear, water storage tanks, solar lamps, amongst other relief material.

