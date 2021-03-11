‘Disappointing’: Activists on Delhi HC verdict on marital rape criminalisation

Vani Subramanian, a member of the women’s group Saheli Trust, questioned that if domestic violence is a crime, then how is marital rape not a crime

‘Disappointing’: Activists on Delhi HC verdict on marital rape criminalisation

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock

PTI

New Delhi, May 11

Terming the Delhi High Court’s split verdict on the issue of criminalisation of marital rape “disappointing”, some women activists here expressed hope that the Supreme Court will exercise “much more wisdom” in the matter, saying the current provisions are discriminatory against one category of rape victims.

Noting that the high court has “simply passed the buck” to the Supreme Court in the matter, All India Progressive Women’s Association member Kavita Krishnan said: “The verdict by High Court is very disappointing and upsetting. The legal issue is very clear and it is discriminatory against one category of rape victims—wives. I hope that SC will show the courage and clarity needed for removing this shameful law.” The Delhi High Court delivered a split verdict on the issue of criminalisation of marital rape with one of the judges favouring striking down the provision, the other holding it was not unconstitutional. The division bench granted leave to the parties to file an appeal before the Supreme Court.

Vani Subramanian, a member of the women’s group Saheli Trust, questioned that if domestic violence is a crime, then how is marital rape not a crime.

She also pointed out that just because a woman got married, does not mean that means she has given consent once in for all.

“It is a very sad day. If this (marital rape) has happened, we need to acknowledge it, we cannot only consider the cases where it is very brutal. Women’s consent is central to this and the idea of equality, of bodily integrity. There needs to be some clarity on violence, as violence is violence where ever it happened. This is also a part of domestic violence. So domestic violence is a crime so how come rape is not a crime. I hope the Supreme Court will exercise much more wisdom,” Subramanian said.

Meanwhile, anti-rape activist Yogita Bhayana is content that at least a discussion around marital rape has begun.

She believes as the matter has been referred to a bench of the Supreme Court, there will be a robust discussion on the matter.

“I am happy that it has been referred to SC bench because now the order will be unbiased. The discourse around the matter has started. One year back, people were not even talking. Now they have started discussing,” she said.

The petitioners had challenged the constitutionality of the marital rape exception under Section 375 IPC (rape) on the ground that it discriminated against married women who are sexually assaulted by their husbands.

Under the exception given in Section 375 of the IPC, sexual intercourse or sexual acts by a man with his wife, the wife not being minor, is not rape.

While Justice Rajiv Shakdher, who headed the division bench, favoured striking down the marital rape exception, Justice C Hari Shankar said the exception under the IPC is not unconstitutional and was based on an intelligible differentia.

In February, the Centre had urged the court to grant more time to enable it to state its stand on the issue after a consultative process.

The request was however turned down by the bench on the ground that it was not possible to defer an ongoing matter endlessly.

In its 2017 affidavit, the Centre had opposed the pleas, saying that marital rape cannot be made a criminal offence as it could become a phenomenon that may destabilise the institution of marriage and an easy tool for harassing husbands.

#delhi hc #marital rape

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Electrician used to cut power supply of village in Bihar to meet girlfriend in dark, caught red-handed by villagers

2
Punjab

Mohali grenade attack: Russia-made RPG launcher recovered near police intelligence wing headquarters

3
Comment

Depoliticising parties, enfeebling democracy

4
Punjab

500 trees uprooted for farmhouses in Nayagaon; Chandigarh real estate dealer to face action

5
Himachal

Himachal police arrest Punjab man for putting up pro-Khalistan flags outside Himachal Assembly in Dharamsala

6
Himachal

Former telecom minister Sukhram dies at 94; body to be brought from Delhi's AIIMS to Mandi

7
Punjab

2 detained for blast in Mohali, Pakistan terrorist's role suspected

8
Comment

Nuclear command & control

9
Nation

Pakistan appoints ‘Minister Trade’ in Delhi mission

10
Nation

Yasin Malik pleads guilty before Delhi court in case related to terrorism

Don't Miss

View All
End of an era: Apple discontinues iconic iPod after 20 years
Nation

End of an era: Apple discontinues iconic iPod after 20 years

No non-teaching duties for government schoolteachers in Punjab: CM
Ludhiana

No non-teaching duties for government schoolteachers in Punjab: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Obese cops in trouble as accused flee in many cases
Haryana

Obese Haryana cops in trouble as accused flee in many cases

Coming soon, MiG-27 at IAF Heritage Centre in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Coming soon, MiG-27 at IAF Heritage Centre in Chandigarh

Maestro from Jammu took santoor to dizzying heights
J & K Obituary

Pt Shivkumar Sharma: Maestro from Jammu took santoor to dizzying heights

PGI, Chandigarh, to start online payments
Chandigarh

PGI, Chandigarh, to start online payments

Mother’s Day special: Pilot mother travels as passenger in a flight operated by her son, see video
Trending

Mother’s Day special: Pilot mom travels as passenger in a flight operated by her son, see adorable video

Electrician used to cut power supply of village in Bihar to meet girlfriend in dark, caught red-handed by villagers
Trending

Electrician used to cut power supply of village in Bihar to meet girlfriend in dark, caught red-handed by villagers

Top News

Delhi High Court delivers split verdict on criminalisation of marital rape

Delhi High Court delivers split verdict on marital rape

A Division Bench of Justice Rajiv Shakdher and Justice Hari ...

A Bench led by CJI NV Ramana allows the Centre to undertake an exercise to review Section 124A IPC

Supreme Court puts sedition law on hold

A Bench led by CJI NV Ramana allows the Centre to undertake ...

Mustn't cross ‘Laxman Rekha’: Govt; speaking truth true patriotism: Opposition

SC order on sedition law: Mustn't cross 'Laxman Rekha', says govt; Opposition insists speaking truth true patriotism

The Supreme Court puts sedition law on hold

From Disha Ravi to Arundhati, Supreme Court sedition law stay to impact several high-profile cases

From Disha Ravi to Arundhati, Supreme Court sedition law stay to impact several high-profile cases

Some noted journalists like late Vinod Dua also had to face ...

CCTV captures moments before Punjab Intelligence headquarters was attacked

Watch: CCTV captures attack on Punjab Intelligence headquarters in Mohali

Security agencies analysing it for leads

Cities

View All

High alert sounded in border districts

High alert sounded in border districts of Amritsar, Tarn Taran

Hopes high to rid Ram Bagh of illegal encroachments

Cops thrash Sikh youth in Amritsar, toss his turban, Sukhbir Badal shares video

Drug addict ends life at Tarn Taran hospital

Work on canal-based 24x7 water project going on at a snail's pace

Kin of Gidderbaha man facing execution in Riyadh plead for aid

Kin of Gidderbaha man facing beheading in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh plead for aid

Bathinda: Petrol station worker murdered, Rs 7K looted

Bathinda village opens front against drugs

PGI, Chandigarh, to start online payments

PGI, Chandigarh, to start online payments

500 trees uprooted for farmhouses in Nayagaon; Chandigarh real estate dealer to face action

Mohali grenade attack: Panchkula police beef up border security

Mohali grenade attack: Chandigarh steps up vigil at entry points

2 detained for blast in Mohali, Pakistan terrorist's role suspected

Delhi court orders CFSL to provide copy of voice samples to accused

HCS (Judicial) Paper Leak 2017: Delhi court orders CFSL to provide copy of voice samples to accused

I will continue to ask Kejriwal questions whether 1 or 1,000 cases are registered against me: Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga

Fresh heat-wave spell in Delhi from Friday

Day after protests, structures razed in Delhi

Delhiites may soon have home delivery of liquor as GoM gives go ahead

Ludhiana Excise teams carry out intensive search in Bet area; destroy 2.8 lakh kg of lahan and 100 litre of illicit liquour

Ludhiana excise teams carry out search in Bet area; destroy 2.8 lakh kg of 'lahan' and 100 litres of illicit liquour

International Biodiversity Day: Over 1 million plant, animal species facing extinction worldwide, say Experts

Private hospitals in Jalandhar halt Ayushman Bharat patients' treatment

Jalandhar lad Jaswinder Singh to lead Punjab hockey team

Adampur MLA Sukhwinder Kotli injured in accident

Ludhiana Excise teams carry out intensive search in Bet area; destroy 2.8 lakh kg of lahan and 100 litre of illicit liquour

Ludhiana excise teams carry out search in Bet area; destroy 2.8 lakh kg of 'lahan' and 100 litres of illicit liquour

No non-teaching duties for government schoolteachers in Punjab: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

After Mohali blast, security beefed up in Ludhiana district

Only two government radiologists cater to entire Ludhiana district

Panchayat Minister gets 60 acres freed at Mand Chaunta village

Patiala’s Fire Department understaffed, workers paid meagre salaries

Patiala’s Fire Department understaffed, workers paid meagre salaries

Private hospital overcharges for Covid jab in Patiala

Punjabi University, Patiala, faculty protests delay in wages

Cricket Tourney: Z Sports Mohali beat Grand Square Patiala

PRTC buses involved in 576 major accidents in 5 years