Disclosing 'material interest' now must for social media influencers

New Delhi, January 20

Tightening the noose around misleading advertisements, the Centre today made it mandatory for social media influencers to disclose their “material interest” such as gifts, hotel accommodation, equity, discounts and awards in endorsing various products.

Any violation of the guidelines would attract strict legal action, says the Department of Consumers Affairs that has issued new guidelines named ‘Endorsement Know-hows’.

“Influencers are advised to always review and satisfy themselves that the advertiser is in a position to substantiate the claims made in the advertisement. It is also recommended that the product and service must have been actually used or experienced by the endorser,” read the new guidelines.

Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, while releasing the guidelines during a press conference, said, “With the increasing reach of digital and social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, there has been a rise in the influence of virtual influencers, in addition to celebrities. This has led to an increased risk of consumers being misled by advertisements and unfair trade practices by these individuals on social media platforms.”

As per the guidelines, endorsements must be made in simple, clear language and terms/words such as “advertisement”, “sponsored” or “paid promotion” can be used. “They should not endorse any product or service in which due diligence has not been applied by them or that they have not personally used or experienced,” it said. Experts opined that the guidelines might impact influencer-marketing as that would work as deterrent for misleading endorsements.

