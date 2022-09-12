Disengagement process in Gogra-Hotsprings area going as per schedule: Army chief

PTI

New Delhi, September 12

Army chief Gen Manoj Pande on Monday said the process of Indian and Chinese militaries disengaging from Patrolling Point 15 in the Gogra-Hotsprings area in eastern Ladakh is "going as per schedule".

The External Affairs Ministry had said on September 9 that the disengagement process would be completed by September 12.

Gen Pande, who has returned to Delhi after a two-day visit to Ladakh, on Monday addressed a seminar on Army logistics at Manekshaw Centre here, and also referred to the eastern Ladakh border standoff that erupted two years ago.

"I will have to go and take stock. But, it (disengagement process) is going as per schedule, and what was decided," he told PTI on the sidelines of the event, when asked about the status of the process.

Gen Pande on Saturday had carried out a comprehensive review of the overall security situation in eastern Ladakh, two days after Indian and Chinese militaries began disengaging from Patrolling Point 15 in the Gogra-Hotsprings area in the region.